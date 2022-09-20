HSC-23 Flights and Osprey Moves

220921-N-TT639-2163 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 21, 2022) – Sailors move an MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) from an aircraft elevator to the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 21, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christopher Sypert)

