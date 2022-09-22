Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Air National Guard inducts two prior members into the Hall of Fame [Image 4 of 6]

    Wisconsin Air National Guard inducts two prior members into the Hall of Fame

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David May, the Wisconsin National Guard's deputy adjutant general for Air, inducts retired U.S Air Force Brig. Gen. Margaret Bair into the Wisconsin Air National Guard Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 22, 2022. Bair began her military career in 1976 as an active-duty Air Force nurse, transitioning into the Montana Air National Guard in 1986, and Wisconsin ANG in 1994. During her career she served as the 128th Medical Group commander in Milwaukee, and Wisconsin ANG chief of staff, becoming the first female general officer in the history of the Wisconsin ANG. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    This work, Wisconsin Air National Guard inducts two prior members into the Hall of Fame [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

