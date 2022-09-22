Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wisconsin Air National Guard inducts two prior members into the Hall of Fame [Image 2 of 6]

    Wisconsin Air National Guard inducts two prior members into the Hall of Fame

    MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David May, the Wisconsin National Guard's deputy adjutant general for Air, inducts retired U.S Air Force Col. Jeffrey Wiegand into the Wisconsin Air National Guard Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 22, 2022. As a graduate of the U.S, Air Force Academy, Wiegand commissioned in 1989, and joined the ANG in 2004. In addition to being a command pilot with over 3000 flying hours in the F-16 Fighting Falcon, he served as both the commander of the 115th Fighter Wing and chief of staff of the Wisconsin ANG before retiring in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    Air National Guard
    115th Fighter Wing
    Hall of Fame
    115th FW
    Wiegand
    Air Force Accademy

