Wisconsin Air National Guard inducts two prior members into the Hall of Fame

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David May, the Wisconsin National Guard's deputy adjutant general for Air, inducts retired U.S Air Force Col. Jeffrey Wiegand into the Wisconsin Air National Guard Hall of Fame during a ceremony at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin, Sept. 22, 2022. As a graduate of the U.S, Air Force Academy, Wiegand commissioned in 1989, and joined the ANG in 2004. In addition to being a command pilot with over 3000 flying hours in the F-16 Fighting Falcon, he served as both the commander of the 115th Fighter Wing and chief of staff of the Wisconsin ANG before retiring in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

