Speaker shares agency’s role in POW/MIA accountability

A table is set symbolically and reserved to honor missing comrades in arms during the POW/MIA Recognition Day observance Sept. 16 at the Frontier Conference Center. The letter lists the meaning of each item: “The table is round, to show our everlasting concern for our missing men. The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to duty. The single red rose, displayed in a vase, reminds us of the life of each of the missing and their loved ones. … The vase is tied with a red ribbon, a symbol of our continued determination to account for our missing. A slice of lemon on the bread plate is to remind us of the bitter fate of those captured and missing in a foreign land. A pinch of salt symbolizes the tears endured by those missing and their families who seek answers. The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God. The glass is inverted, to symbolize their inability to share this evening's toast. The chair is empty, to symbolize they are missing.”

