Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Speaker shares agency’s role in POW/MIA accountability [Image 1 of 4]

    Speaker shares agency’s role in POW/MIA accountability

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Charlotte Richter 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Guest Speaker Deputy Director for Expeditionary Support Maj. Bishop Sparks, Defense Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Accounting Agency, shares the DPAA’s commitment to the identification and repatriation of more than 82,000 unaccounted-for service members during the POW/MIA Recognition Day observance Sept. 16 at the Frontier Conference Center. Sparks stressed the importance of the agency’s role as a liaison to international partners and families seeking updates on POW/MIA findings.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 16:54
    Photo ID: 7430815
    VIRIN: 220916-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 720x479
    Size: 397.2 KB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Speaker shares agency’s role in POW/MIA accountability [Image 4 of 4], by Charlotte Richter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Speaker shares agency’s role in POW/MIA accountability
    Speaker shares agency’s role in POW/MIA accountability
    Speaker shares agency’s role in POW/MIA accountability
    Speaker shares agency’s role in POW/MIA accountability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Speaker shares agency&rsquo;s role in POW/MIA accountability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Leavenworth

    Ft. Leavenworth

    TAGS

    POW/MIA
    Fort Leavenworth
    Ft. Leavenworth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT