Speaker shares agency’s role in POW/MIA accountability

Guest Speaker Deputy Director for Expeditionary Support Maj. Bishop Sparks, Defense Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Accounting Agency, shares the DPAA’s commitment to the identification and repatriation of more than 82,000 unaccounted-for service members during the POW/MIA Recognition Day observance Sept. 16 at the Frontier Conference Center. Sparks stressed the importance of the agency’s role as a liaison to international partners and families seeking updates on POW/MIA findings.

