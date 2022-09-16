Guest Speaker Deputy Director for Expeditionary Support Maj. Bishop Sparks, Defense Prisoner of War/Missing In Action Accounting Agency, shares the DPAA’s commitment to the identification and repatriation of more than 82,000 unaccounted-for service members during the POW/MIA Recognition Day observance Sept. 16 at the Frontier Conference Center. Sparks stressed the importance of the agency’s role as a liaison to international partners and families seeking updates on POW/MIA findings.
Speaker shares agency's role in POW/MIA accountability
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
