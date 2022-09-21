Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event

Fort Knox Red Cross Regional Director May Giulitto (center right) stands alongside Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Lance O’Bryan and Command Sgt. Maj. William Fogle Sept. 21, 2022, as volunteer Denise McGillen (second from left) receives the Clara Barton Award for the region of Kentucky.

