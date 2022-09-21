Members of the Fort Knox Red Cross Service to Armed Forces team gather with the Garrison command team for the 2022 Santa’s Workshop open house Sept. 21, where volunteer Denise McGillen was honored for receiving the Clara Barton Award for the Kentucky region.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 14:51 Photo ID: 7430387 VIRIN: 220921-A-BB164-0003 Resolution: 5204x2515 Size: 2.37 MB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event [Image 4 of 4], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.