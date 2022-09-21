Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event [Image 3 of 4]

    Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Jenn DeHaan 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the Fort Knox Red Cross Service to Armed Forces team gather with the Garrison command team for the 2022 Santa’s Workshop open house Sept. 21, where volunteer Denise McGillen was honored for receiving the Clara Barton Award for the Kentucky region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 14:51
    Photo ID: 7430387
    VIRIN: 220921-A-BB164-0003
    Resolution: 5204x2515
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event [Image 4 of 4], by Jenn DeHaan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event
    Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event
    Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event
    Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Red Cross CEO surprises local volunteer with top honor during Fort Knox event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    volunteer

    Red Cross

    Fort Knox

    Kentucky

    Clara Barton Award

    TAGS

    volunteer
    Red Cross
    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    veterans
    Clara Barton Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT