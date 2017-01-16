Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Student Naval Aviators begin training in New Helicopter System [Image 2 of 2]

    First Student Naval Aviators begin training in New Helicopter System

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2017

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    (TH-73A Students) Training Air Wing Five’s first 12 student naval aviators to begin training in the new TH-73A Thrasher helicopter stand in front of one of the aircraft in early September. This training system includes a new syllabus, virtual reality simulators and the infrastructure to support the aircraft. (Photo by Lt.j.g. Nelson Chandler, NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 12:22
    Photo ID: 7430039
    VIRIN: 220825-N-QD784-0001
    Resolution: 4419x2799
    Location: MILTON, FL, US 
    This work, First Student Naval Aviators begin training in New Helicopter System [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

