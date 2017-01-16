First Student Naval Aviators begin training in New Helicopter System

(TH-73A Students) Training Air Wing Five’s first 12 student naval aviators to begin training in the new TH-73A Thrasher helicopter stand in front of one of the aircraft in early September. This training system includes a new syllabus, virtual reality simulators and the infrastructure to support the aircraft. (Photo by Lt.j.g. Nelson Chandler, NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs)
