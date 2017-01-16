(TH-73A Students) Training Air Wing Five’s first 12 student naval aviators to begin training in the new TH-73A Thrasher helicopter stand in front of one of the aircraft in early September. This training system includes a new syllabus, virtual reality simulators and the infrastructure to support the aircraft. (Photo by Lt.j.g. Nelson Chandler, NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2017 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 12:22 Photo ID: 7430039 VIRIN: 220825-N-QD784-0001 Resolution: 4419x2799 Size: 0 B Location: MILTON, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, First Student Naval Aviators begin training in New Helicopter System [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.