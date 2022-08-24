(TH-73A IPs) Instructor pilots (IP) are the backbone of Training Air Wing Five’s advanced helicopter training. One of the first group of IPs which trained in the new TH-73A Thrasher helicopter stands in front of one of the helicopters with HT-8 commanding officer, Cmdr. Annie Otten (center). The TH-73A advanced helicopter training system includes a new syllabus, virtual reality simulators and the infrastructure to support the aircraft. (Photo by Lt.j.g. Nelson Chandler, NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 12:22
|Photo ID:
|7430037
|VIRIN:
|220825-N-QD784-0002
|Resolution:
|5172x3303
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|MILTON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Student Naval Aviators begin training in New Helicopter System [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT