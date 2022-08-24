Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Student Naval Aviators begin training in New Helicopter System [Image 1 of 2]

    First Student Naval Aviators begin training in New Helicopter System

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2022

    (TH-73A IPs) Instructor pilots (IP) are the backbone of Training Air Wing Five’s advanced helicopter training. One of the first group of IPs which trained in the new TH-73A Thrasher helicopter stands in front of one of the helicopters with HT-8 commanding officer, Cmdr. Annie Otten (center). The TH-73A advanced helicopter training system includes a new syllabus, virtual reality simulators and the infrastructure to support the aircraft. (Photo by Lt.j.g. Nelson Chandler, NAS Whiting Field Public Affairs)

