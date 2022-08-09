Guardsmen from Five Different Units Train on Installing a Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure System

Guardsmen with the Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Main Air National Guard train on installing a Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure System (LAIRCM) on a KC-135 aircraft at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2022. The defensive system uses an infrared laser to protect against missile threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

Date Taken: 09.08.2022
Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US