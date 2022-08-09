Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardsmen from Five Different Units Train on Installing a Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure System [Image 10 of 10]

    Guardsmen from Five Different Units Train on Installing a Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure System

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Guardsmen with the Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and Main Air National Guard train on installing a Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure System (LAIRCM) on a KC-135 aircraft at the 171st Air Refueling Wing near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2022. The defensive system uses an infrared laser to protect against missile threats. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 12:09
    Photo ID: 7430023
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-NQ177-1014
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Guardsmen from Five Different Units Train on Installing a Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasure System [Image 10 of 10], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

