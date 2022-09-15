220915-A-MW145-0001

Kansas State Fair attendees were treated to prizes once they took the water safety quiz brought to them by Tulsa and Kansas City District staff manning the booth during the fair. This was the first time this QR code technology was used during an event.

Public was very open to new process and accepting. Data provided gives staff a good snapshot of total booth visitation, water safety reach, and how effective water safety has been promoted and what areas need more focus.

