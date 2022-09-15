Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220915-A-MW145-0001

    HUTCHINSON, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Stacey Reese 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Kansas State Fair attendees were treated to prizes once they took the water safety quiz brought to them by Tulsa and Kansas City District staff manning the booth during the fair. This was the first time this QR code technology was used during an event.
    Public was very open to new process and accepting. Data provided gives staff a good snapshot of total booth visitation, water safety reach, and how effective water safety has been promoted and what areas need more focus.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 10:35
    VIRIN: 220915-A-MW145-0001
    Location: HUTCHINSON, KS, US 
    Tulsa and Kansas City Districts come together to share water safety message

    Department of the Army

    USACE
    Kansas
    Water Safety
    Kansas City District
    Tulsa District
    Kansas State Fair

