    U.S. F-22s fly alongside Polish F-16s during the WWII Commemoration in Poland

    U.S. F-22s fly alongside Polish F-16s during the WWII Commemoration in Poland

    GDANSK, POLAND

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Capt. Claire Waldo 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly alongside Polish Air Force F-16s over the Westerplatte Monument in Gdańsk, Poland during a ceremony to commemorate the beginning of World War II on Sept. 1, 1939. Westerplatte honors the courage and patriotism of those who resisted the German invasion 83 years ago. Today, Poland is one of the U.S.’s strongest Allies and we share a commitment to freedom and stability throughout the European theater. (Polish Air Force photo by Kapral Wojciech Król, Operational Center of the Ministry of National Defence)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-22s fly alongside Polish F-16s during the WWII Commemoration in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Claire Waldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

