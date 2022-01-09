U.S. F-22s fly alongside Polish F-16s during the WWII Commemoration in Poland

Polish senior leaders standby before U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly alongside Polish Air Force F-16s over the Westerplatte Monument in Gdańsk, Poland during a ceremony to commemorate the beginning of World War II on Sept. 1, 1939. Westerplatte honors the courage and patriotism of those who resisted the German invasion 83 years ago. Today, Poland is one of the U.S.’s strongest Allies and we share a commitment to freedom and stability throughout the European theater. (Polish Air Force photo by Kapral Wojciech Król, Operational Center of the Ministry of National Defence)

