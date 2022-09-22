Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Sports Day [Image 8 of 8]

    Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Sports Day

    FIJI

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Timothy Gray 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division strive to win a tug-of-war against New Zealand soldiers during sports day as part of Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, Fiji, September 22, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.22.2022 04:36
    Photo ID: 7429326
    VIRIN: 220922-A-MT359-012
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: FJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Sports Day [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    strikehard
    tropiclightning
    exercisecartwheel
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    OPPATHWAYS22

