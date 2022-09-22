Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Sports Day

New Zealand and Fijian soldiers write out partner nations’ anthems during sports day as part of Exercise Cartwheel at Blackrock Training Camp, Fiji, September 22, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

