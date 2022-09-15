Pfc. Trevor Surico-Pink, left, and Spc. Daniel Johnson, assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, move down a walkway while clearing building during urban operations training as part of Exercise Cartwheel near Nadi, Fiji, September 15, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.22.2022 00:09 Photo ID: 7428858 VIRIN: 220915-A-MT359-004 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 795.52 KB Location: FJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.