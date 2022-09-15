Spc. Connor MacDowell, a team leader assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Regiment clears landing above a stairwell during urban operations training as part of Exercise Cartwheel near Nadi, Fiji, September 15, 2022. Exercise Cartwheel is a multilateral military-to-military training exercise with the U.S., Republic of Fiji Military, Australian, New Zealand, and British forces that builds expeditionary readiness and interoperability by increasing the capacity to face a crisis and contingencies by developing and stressing units at the highest training levels.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2022 00:09
|Photo ID:
|7428860
|VIRIN:
|220915-A-MT359-007
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|643.81 KB
|Location:
|FJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Cartwheel 2022 Urban Operations [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Timothy Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
