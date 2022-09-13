Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Aboard USS Lassen Stream Mifta [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailors Aboard USS Lassen Stream Mifta

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    09.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mitchell Meppelink 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) stream mifta during UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 13, 2022. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 22:32
    Photo ID: 7428829
    VIRIN: 220913-N-RL853-0262
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 8.46 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Aboard USS Lassen Stream Mifta [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Mitchell Meppelink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Lassen Conducts Flight Ops
    USS Lassen Conducts Damage Control Training
    USS Lassen Conducts Flight Ops
    USS Lassen Conducts Flight Ops
    Sailors Aboard USS Lassen Stream Mifta

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNITASLXIII
    ExercícioUNITAS
    YoSoyNaval
    UNITAS2022
    UNITASBrasil22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT