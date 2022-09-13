USS Lassen Conducts Flight Ops

WESTERN ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2022) A MH-60R Romeo attached to Navy Helicopter Squadron “Spartans” (HSM) 70 takes off the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) during UNITAS LXIII, Sept. 13, 2022. UNITAS is the world’s longest-running maritime exercise. Hosted this year by Brazil, it brings together multinational forces from Brazil, Cameroon, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Jamaica, Mexico, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States conducting operations in and off the coast of Rio de Janeiro. The exercise trains forces to conduct joint maritime operations through the execution of anti-surface, anti-submarine, anti-air, amphibious and electronic warfare operations that enhance warfighting proficiency and increase interoperability among participating naval and marine forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mitch Meppelink/Released)

