    USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Engineers with expertise in structural, geotechnical, and hydraulics and hydrology from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District inspect the west breakwater at the Port of Nome on Sept. 21, 2022. USACE deployed the team members in response to the Bering Sea storm over the weekend. The team will review notes and images they took of the project to complete a detailed assessment of the structure and determine if any repairs are needed. As a regional hub, Nome harbor supplies 50 surrounding communities in western and northern Alaska with consumer goods and fuel. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 20:31
    Location: NOME, AK, US 
    USACE
    emergency response
    Bering Sea
    USACE Alaska District
    Merbok

