USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska

Engineers with expertise in structural, geotechnical, and hydraulics and hydrology from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District inspect the west breakwater at the Port of Nome on Sept. 21, 2022. USACE deployed the team members in response to the Bering Sea storm over the weekend. The team will review notes and images they took of the project to complete a detailed assessment of the structure and determine if any repairs are needed. As a regional hub, Nome harbor supplies 50 surrounding communities in western and northern Alaska with consumer goods and fuel. (U.S. Army photo)

