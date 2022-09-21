Team members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Alaska District conduct an inspection of USACE projects in Nome as an excavator clears storm debris on the causeway bridge at the port on Sept. 21, 2022. The district deployed a team of engineers with expertise in structural, geotechnical, and hydraulics and hydrology in response to the Bering Sea storm over the weekend. The team will review notes and images they took of the project to complete a detailed assessment of the structure and determine if any repairs are needed. As a regional hub, Nome harbor supplies 50 surrounding communities in western and northern Alaska with consumer goods and fuel. (U.S. Army photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 20:31 Photo ID: 7428667 VIRIN: 220921-A-A1410-1002 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.79 MB Location: NOME, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.