Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team demonstrates hazmat decontamination procedures during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. Gobi Wolf is a multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement between military components of the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    HAZMAT
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA

