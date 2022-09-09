Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

Alaska Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Ryan Smith, 176th Wing Civil Engineer Squadron, observes a Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team demonstrate hazmat decontamination procedures during exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 10. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. The FTX focuses on hazmat response, mass medical care and search and rescue. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

Date Taken: 09.09.2022