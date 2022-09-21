Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks speaks to reporters after touring the Pentagon Energy Expo at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 18:33
|Photo ID:
|7428542
|VIRIN:
|220921-D-BN624-0148
|Resolution:
|7964x5309
|Size:
|27.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo [Image 13 of 13], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
