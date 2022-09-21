Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo [Image 11 of 13]

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks tours the 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo, which showcases emerging energy technologies to advance the combat capabilities of the Joint Force, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Sept. 21, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 18:33
    Photo ID: 7428540
    VIRIN: 220921-D-BN624-0105
    Resolution: 7557x5038
    Size: 20.57 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo [Image 13 of 13], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo
    Deputy Secretary of Defense Tours 2022 Pentagon Energy Expo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Energy
    Pentagon
    Kathleen Hicks
    DSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT