    USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska

    NOME, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Under USACE authorities, the district deployed a team of engineers with expertise in structural, geotechnical, and hydraulics and hydrology to assess potential damage at the Nome Harbor federal project in response to Typhoon Merbok on Sept. 19, 2022. The team will review notes and images they took of the project to complete a detailed assessment of the structure and determine if any repairs are needed. As a regional hub, Nome harbor supplies 50 surrounding communities in western and northern Alaska with consumer goods and fuel. The team will continue to coordinate with local, state and federal partners and remain ready to provide technical assistance and recovery operations within applicable USACE and federal authorities. (U.S. Army photo)

