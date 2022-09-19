Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District’s Emergency Management team briefed the impacts of the Bering Sea storm in September 2022. The district activated its emergency operations center ahead of the storm and continues to coordinate with local, state and federal partners to support the response effort if needed. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.19.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 18:02 Photo ID: 7428442 VIRIN: 220919-A-QR280-1001 Resolution: 3447x2585 Size: 1.72 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.