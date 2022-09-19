Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District’s Emergency Management team briefed the impacts of the Bering Sea storm in September 2022. The district activated its emergency operations center ahead of the storm and continues to coordinate with local, state and federal partners to support the response effort if needed. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 18:02
|Photo ID:
|7428442
|VIRIN:
|220919-A-QR280-1001
|Resolution:
|3447x2585
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT