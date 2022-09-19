Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska [Image 1 of 2]

    USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2022

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Alaska District

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Alaska District’s Emergency Management team briefed the impacts of the Bering Sea storm in September 2022. The district activated its emergency operations center ahead of the storm and continues to coordinate with local, state and federal partners to support the response effort if needed. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska
    USACE responds to Bering Sea storm in Alaska

    TAGS

    USACE
    emergency response
    Bering Sea
    USACE Alaska District
    Merbok

