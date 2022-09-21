USACE supports Hurricane Fiona response efforts in Puerto Rico

Levee and Dam Inspection teams are providing technical assistance to Puerto Rico as authorized under PL 84-99. Inspections today of Salud Creek at San German, a site previously dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, found the creek performed as intended during Hurricane Fiona. There were no significant damages. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has received FEMA Mission Assignments (MAs) for Regional Activation and Temporary Emergency Power in response to Hurricane Fiona.

