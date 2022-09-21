Levee and Dam Inspection teams are providing technical assistance to Puerto Rico as authorized under PL 84-99. Inspections today of Salud Creek at San German, a site previously dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, found the creek performed as intended during Hurricane Fiona. There were no significant damages.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 17:42 Photo ID: 7428405 VIRIN: 220921-A-IY917-609 Resolution: 240x180 Size: 20.11 KB Location: SAN JUAN, PR, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE support Hurricane Fiona response efforts in Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Luis Deya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.