Levee and Dam Inspection teams are providing technical assistance to Puerto Rico as authorized under PL 84-99. Inspections today of Salud Creek at San German, a site previously dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, found the creek performed as intended during Hurricane Fiona. There were no significant damages.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 17:42
|Photo ID:
|7428405
|VIRIN:
|220921-A-IY917-609
|Resolution:
|240x180
|Size:
|20.11 KB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE support Hurricane Fiona response efforts in Puerto Rico [Image 2 of 2], by Luis Deya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT