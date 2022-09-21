Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE support Hurricane Fiona response efforts in Puerto Rico [Image 1 of 2]

    USACE support Hurricane Fiona response efforts in Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PR, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Luis Deya 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Levee and Dam Inspection teams are providing technical assistance to Puerto Rico as authorized under PL 84-99. Inspections today of Salud Creek at San German, a site previously dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, found the creek performed as intended during Hurricane Fiona. There were no significant damages.

