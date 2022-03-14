220314-N-CM812-032

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Agile Chemical Facility Commissioning and Startup Lead Engineer Scott Buswell discusses operational procedures and capabilities of the facility with Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis during a tour of the command, Mar. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:17 Photo ID: 7428192 VIRIN: 220314-N-CM812-032 Resolution: 3315x2210 Size: 3.76 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis Visits NSWC IHD [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.