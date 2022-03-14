Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis Visits NSWC IHD

220314-N-CM812-032
Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Agile Chemical Facility Commissioning and Startup Lead Engineer Scott Buswell discusses operational procedures and capabilities of the facility with Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis during a tour of the command, Mar. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)
