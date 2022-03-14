Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis Visits NSWC IHD [Image 1 of 2]

    Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis Visits NSWC IHD

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2022

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    220314-N-CM812-014
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll (left); NSWC IHD Technical Director Ashley Johnson (left center); Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis (right center); and NSWC IHD Explosives & Energetics Division Director Emily Leitsch (right) discuss the command’s capability to mix, cast and process various propellant and explosive products during a tour of the Energetics Manufacturing Department’s 420 Gallon Mixer Facility, Mar. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis Visits NSWC IHD [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

