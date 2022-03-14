220314-N-CM812-014

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll (left); NSWC IHD Technical Director Ashley Johnson (left center); Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis (right center); and NSWC IHD Explosives & Energetics Division Director Emily Leitsch (right) discuss the command’s capability to mix, cast and process various propellant and explosive products during a tour of the Energetics Manufacturing Department’s 420 Gallon Mixer Facility, Mar. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:17 Photo ID: 7428191 VIRIN: 220314-N-CM812-014 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.51 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis Visits NSWC IHD [Image 2 of 2], by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.