Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis Visits NSWC IHD

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll (left); NSWC IHD Technical Director Ashley Johnson (left center); Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, Vice Adm. William Galinis (right center); and NSWC IHD Explosives & Energetics Division Director Emily Leitsch (right) discuss the command’s capability to mix, cast and process various propellant and explosive products during a tour of the Energetics Manufacturing Department’s 420 Gallon Mixer Facility, Mar. 15. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor)
