    Mission Oriented Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3]

    Mission Oriented Reenlistment

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle 

    138th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jessica Middleton, right, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, recites the oath of enlistment while in Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Sept. 20, 2022. Middleton, an Oklahoma native, has been a member of the 138th Figher Wing for six years and was reenlisted by Capt. Nicholas Reynolds, 219th Engineering Installation Squadron director of operations. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:14
    Photo ID: 7428183
    VIRIN: 220920-Z-QZ854-1021
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.62 MB
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Hometown: OWASSO, OK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Oriented Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    reenlistment
    middleton
    Airman Magazine
    EM
    Go Guard
    OK Guard

