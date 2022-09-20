Staff Sgt. Jessica Middleton, 138th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technician, dons Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear prior to reenlisting at the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., Sept. 20, 2022. Middleton, an Oklahoma native, has been a member of the 138th Figher Wing for six years and was reenlisted by Capt. Nicholas Reynolds, 219th Engineering Installation Squadron director of operations. (Oklahoma Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 16:14 Photo ID: 7428181 VIRIN: 220920-Z-QZ854-1002 Resolution: 2400x1714 Size: 1.95 MB Location: TULSA, OK, US Hometown: OWASSO, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mission Oriented Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Rebecca Imwalle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.