    NAVSTA Mayport Base Clean-up [Image 2 of 2]

    NAVSTA Mayport Base Clean-up

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by David Holmes 

    Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) Sailors assigned to Naval Station Mayport pick up trash during a base clean-up event, Sept. 16, 2022. Naval Station Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville, Florida area and home to the Navy's 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by David Holmes/Released)

    TAGS

    volunteer
    clean-up
    navy
    mayport
    stewardship

