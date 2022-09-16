NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) A Sailor assigned to Naval Station Mayport picks up trash during a base clean-up event, Sept. 16, 2022. Naval Station Mayport is one of three major Navy installations in the Jacksonville, Florida area and home to the Navy's 4th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by David Holmes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 11:36
|Photo ID:
|7427391
|VIRIN:
|220916-N-UC050-0026
|Resolution:
|4000x2770
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Mayport Base Clean-up [Image 2 of 2], by David Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
