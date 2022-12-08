Lt. Col. Trond Ruud and Col. Scott Madore Pose with Product Manager Small Arms Fire Control Organizational Charter

FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES 08.12.2022 Courtesy Photo PEO Soldier

Lt. Col. Trond Ruud and Col. Scott Madore pose with the Product Manager Small Arms Fire Control (PdM SAFC) organizational charter during an assumption of charter ceremony that established PdM SAFC on Fort Belvoir, August 12. The establishment of the product management office concludes phase three of Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier’s reorganization efforts, following the disestablishment of Project Manager, Soldier Maneuver and Precision Targeting in July. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Amadi, PEO Soldier Public Affairs)