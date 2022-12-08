Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Col. Trond Ruud and Col. Scott Madore Pose with Product Manager Small Arms Fire Control Organizational Charter [Image 2 of 2]

    Lt. Col. Trond Ruud and Col. Scott Madore Pose with Product Manager Small Arms Fire Control Organizational Charter

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    PEO Soldier

    Lt. Col. Trond Ruud and Col. Scott Madore pose with the Product Manager Small Arms Fire Control (PdM SAFC) organizational charter during an assumption of charter ceremony that established PdM SAFC on Fort Belvoir, August 12. The establishment of the product management office concludes phase three of Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier’s reorganization efforts, following the disestablishment of Project Manager, Soldier Maneuver and Precision Targeting in July. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Amadi, PEO Soldier Public Affairs)

    Fort Belvoir
    PEO Soldier
    SAFC

