Lt. Col. Trond Ruud receives the Army Acquisition Corps flag from Col. Scott Madore during an assumption of charter ceremony that established Product Manager Small Arms Fire Control (PdM SAFC), on Fort Belvoir, August 12. The establishment of the product management office concludes phase three of Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier’s reorganization efforts, following the disestablishment of Project Manager, Soldier Maneuver and Precision Targeting in July. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Amadi, PEO Soldier Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 10:06 Photo ID: 7427167 VIRIN: 220812-A-IG696-0001 Resolution: 6112x3898 Size: 4.68 MB Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Col. Trond Ruud Assumes Charter for Product Manager Small Arms Fire Control [Image 2 of 2], by Jason Amadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.