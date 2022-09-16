Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Shop Performs Test Run on a F-16 Fighter Jet Engine [Image 3 of 5]

    169th Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Shop Performs Test Run on a F-16 Fighter Jet Engine

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy McCracken, 169th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion mechanic, checks heat levels in the exhaust tunnel of the 'Hush House' at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, September 16, 2022. The 'Hush House' is a facility where aerospace propulsion mechanics can openly observe a jet engine while it is running to ensure operational Safety and functionality. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 08:47
    Photo ID: 7427092
    VIRIN: 220916-Z-HT982-1004
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 13.97 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    This work, 169th Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Shop Performs Test Run on a F-16 Fighter Jet Engine [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCANG
    169th Maintenance Squadron
    Propulsion Shop

