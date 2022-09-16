U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet turbine engine assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing emits flame exhaust during a test run in the 'Hush House' at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, September 16, 2022. The 'Hush House' is a facility where aerospace propulsion mechanics can openly observe a jet engine while it is running to ensure operational Safety and functionality. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Danielle Dawson, 169th Fighter Wing, Public Affairs)
|09.16.2022
|09.21.2022 08:47
|7427090
|220916-Z-HT982-1002
|7200x4800
|16.74 MB
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|0
|0
This work, 169th Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Shop Performs Test Run on a F-16 Fighter Jet Engine, by A1C Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS
