A 423d Security Forces Squadron member, left, an Alconbury Middle High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet, middle, and aFire Department member, right, participate in a wreath laying during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 12, 2022. Every year at RAF Alconbury, the JROTC program hosts a remembrance ceremony for those lost on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2022 07:12
|Photo ID:
|7426960
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-BW249-1052
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pathfinder community comes together for 9/11 remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
