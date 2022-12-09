An Alconbury Middle High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet presents a flag to Col. Lisa M. Wildman, 501st Combat Support Wing vice commander, at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 12, 2022. Every year at RAF Alconbury, the JROTC program hosts a remembrance ceremony for those lost on 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 07:12 Photo ID: 7426962 VIRIN: 220912-F-BW249-1078 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.67 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pathfinder community comes together for 9/11 remembrance [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.