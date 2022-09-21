A typical classroom in E.J. King Middle High School on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, September 21, 2022. The school will be home to more than 275 students and was more than 10 years in the making.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2022 Date Posted: 09.21.2022 04:07 Photo ID: 7426824 VIRIN: 220921-D-AD803-216 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 21.61 MB Location: SASEBO, SAGA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EJ King Classroom [Image 5 of 5], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.