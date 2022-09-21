Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside EJ King Middle High School [Image 5 of 5]

    Inside EJ King Middle High School

    SASEBO, SAGA, JAPAN

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Charlie Maib 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Japan District

    A hallway of DoDEA’s newest 21st Century School, E.J. King Middle High School on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, September 21, 2022. The school will be home to more than 275 students and was more than 10 years in the making.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.21.2022 04:07
    Photo ID: 7426825
    VIRIN: 220921-D-AD803-287
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 23.14 MB
    Location: SASEBO, SAGA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inside EJ King Middle High School [Image 5 of 5], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Japan Engineer District brings 21st Century Schooling to Sasebo

    TAGS

    Japan
    Sasebo
    USACE
    DoDEA
    Navy

