A hallway of DoDEA’s newest 21st Century School, E.J. King Middle High School on Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, September 21, 2022. The school will be home to more than 275 students and was more than 10 years in the making.
|09.21.2022
|09.21.2022 04:07
|7426825
|220921-D-AD803-287
|7008x4672
|23.14 MB
|SASEBO, SAGA, JP
|0
|0
This work, Inside EJ King Middle High School [Image 5 of 5], by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Japan Engineer District brings 21st Century Schooling to Sasebo
