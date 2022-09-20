Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mercy Arrives at Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 3]

    Mercy Arrives at Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 20, 2022) – Sailors man the rails as Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022
    PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
