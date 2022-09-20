PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 20, 2022) – Sailors man the rails as Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 20:12 Photo ID: 7426565 VIRIN: 220920-N-RC734-1057 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 3.93 MB Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mercy Arrives at Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.