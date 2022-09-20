PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 20, 2022) – Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) passes the battleship USS Missouri (BB 63) Memorial while arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2022 20:17
|Photo ID:
|7426562
|VIRIN:
|220920-N-RC734-1025
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mercy Arrives at Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
