    Mercy Arrives at Pearl Harbor [Image 1 of 3]

    Mercy Arrives at Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USNS MERCY (T-AH 19)

    PEARL HARBOR (Sept. 20, 2022) – Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) passes the battleship USS Missouri (BB 63) Memorial while arriving at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    USS Missouri Memorial
    JBPHH
    USNS Mercy
    Pacific Partnership 2022

