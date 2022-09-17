Graphic highlighting Pacific Partnership 2022 Mission Overview. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)
09.17.2022
09.20.2022
|7426527
|220917-N-NC885-1001
|4050x2700
|2.43 MB
PACIFIC OCEAN
|0
|0
