Graphic highlighting Pacific Partnership 2022 Mission Overview. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 19:26 Photo ID: 7426527 VIRIN: 220917-N-NC885-1001 Resolution: 4050x2700 Size: 2.43 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 Mission Overview [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.