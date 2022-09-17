Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Host Nation Outreach Events Summary [Image 4 of 4]

    Pacific Partnership 2022 Host Nation Outreach Events Summary

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Graphic highlighting host nation outreach events conducted during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 19:27
    Photo ID: 7426535
    VIRIN: 220917-N-NC885-1004
    Resolution: 4050x2700
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 Host Nation Outreach Events Summary [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

