    2022 NAS Oceana Air Show

    2022 NAS Oceana Air Show

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    220917-N-AC802-1083 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 18, 2022) An explosive ordnance disposal technician parachutes during a performance at the 2022 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show. The NAS Oceana Air Show showcases aerial performances and demonstrates the Navy's importance to national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:59
    Photo ID: 7426435
    VIRIN: 220917-N-AC802-1083
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 NAS Oceana Air Show [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute
    Air Show
    EOD
    Naval Air Station Oceana

