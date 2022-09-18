220918-N-AC802-1215 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 18, 2022) The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly by the air traffic control tower during the 2022 Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show. The NAS Oceana Air Show showcases aerial performances and demonstrates the Navy's importance to national security. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2022 Date Posted: 09.20.2022 17:59 Photo ID: 7426430 VIRIN: 220918-N-AC802-1215 Resolution: 4122x2944 Size: 316.81 KB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 NAS Oceana Air Show [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.